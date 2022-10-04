Former Washington safety Landon Collins interested in a reunion — with the Giants

Landon Collins was a free-agent disappointment with Washington after signing a then-record six-year, $84 million contract in March 2019. However, in 2021, Collins reluctantly made the switch to a more hybrid linebacker role in Washington’s defense and his best season with the franchise.

Before a late-season injury, Collins was terrific in his new role. Washington’s defense improved during the second half of the season, and Collins’ performance was a major reason for that improvement.

Collins was due to count over $16 million against Washington’s salary cap in 2022, so it was no surprise when the team approached him about a pay reduction. Collins was on board for a pay cut, but not two pay cuts, so the Commanders released him ahead of NFL free agency in March.

Some thought Collins and Washington could reunite, but that hasn’t happened. Another reunion could be in Collins’ future, though, as the former second-round pick of the Giants met with New York Monday as the two sides explored a possible deal.

Reunion in the works? Free agent safety Landon Collins is visiting the New York #Giants on Monday, per sources, returning to the place where he made three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team. Collins would give N.Y.’s defense a hybrid linebacker/safety option if they reach agreement — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 3, 2022

Collins had his best seasons with the Giants, but New York was never going to pay a box safety elite money. The Giants let Daniel Snyder make that mistake. Despite his struggles as a traditional safety, Collins found a home in the hybrid role and could help any team — including the Commanders — this season.

Just don’t call him a linebacker.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire