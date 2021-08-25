Former Washington receiver Steven Sims Jr. finds a new home

It didn’t take long for former Washington wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. to land with a new team. Sims, who was released by the Washington Football Team on Monday, signed with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday.

In his post-practice press conference on Monday, head coach Ron Rivera was asked about the release of Sims.

“We felt it was an opportunity for him to get out there and get hooked up with somebody else,” Rivera said. “It’s a very good (wide receivers) room. We have a lot of guys we have to see. It’s one of those things where he might not have had a lot of opportunities here this week.”

Rivera was right. If you knew Sims was not in your plans, it makes sense for both parties to move on and allow him a chance to land with another NFL team before rosters are finalized next Tuesday afternoon.

Sims lands with a Buffalo team that features one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Stefon Diggs. However, Buffalo’s current slot receiver, Cole Beasley, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It will be interesting to see where Sims slots in once Beasley returns.

Sims finished his career in Washington by playing in 28 games, recording 61 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 2019 and scored a receiving touchdown in last season’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.