Former Washington RB Adrian Peterson to make formal announcement on NFL future soon

Could legendary running back Adrian Peterson be retiring soon?

That’s certainly what it sounded like when CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson sent out the following tweet on Sunday:

Just got of the phone with 7x-Pro Bowl RB Adrian Peterson. He told me he's currently targeting end of the month or April for a formal announcement on his NFL career & future. 2007–Rookie of the Year

2012–MVP & OPOTY

4x-First-Team All-Pro

3x-Rush Yards leader

2x-Rush TD leader. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2023

Peterson, of course, spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was the NFL’s top running back for much of that time. In 2017, Peterson was traded to the New Orleans Saints. After just four games, the Saints traded a disgruntled Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals.

Peterson appeared in six games with the Cardinals, rushing for 448 yards. He was released the following March.

When Washington running back Derrius Guice went down with an injury in the 2018 preseason, the team tried out Peterson, and he made the team. Peterson proved he still had plenty left in the tank, starting all 16 games, rushing for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns. He also scored a receiving touchdown.

In 2019, Peterson started 15 games, rushing for 898 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged over four yards per carry in each of his two seasons with Washington.

Washington released Peterson on Sept. 4, 2020, choosing to go with rookie Antonio Gibson as the lead back. He signed with the Detroit Lions for the remainder of the season. In 2021, he split time between the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans and did not play in 2022.

Peterson will be 38 years old later this month.

If Peterson does call it a career, he will be remembered as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Peterson is currently No. 5 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

