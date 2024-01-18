Former Washington QB Austin Mack announces transfer to Alabama

Alabama football has taken some serious damage over the last week because of the transfer portal. However, today, the Crimson Tide got some good transfer news as Washington quarterback Austin Mack announced his commitment to his former head coach Kalen DeBoer and Alabama.

Mack, a 6-foot-6, 226-pound quarterback, was a true freshman in 2023 and did not see any action, which means he redshirted and has all four years of eligibility remaining.

As a recruit, the California native was a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He fielded offers from Oregon, Colorado, Arizona and others, but chose to commit to the Huskies, then coached by the Tide’s current head coach, DeBoer.

While Mack is certainly a talented quarterback, this is a very interesting and unexpected move. It makes sense for Mack to want to follow the head coach he originally committed to, but for it to be at a program with a rather young but strong QB room is head-scratching.

He couldn’t have transferred without an offer, so clearly, DeBoer sees value in him being with the program. This leads to early rumblings of a quarterback competition, as Jalen Milroe will return for 2024, but is no longer guaranteed the starting job because of the coaching change.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire