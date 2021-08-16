Former Washington QB Alex Smith hired by ESPN as NFL analyst

Alex Smith hired by ESPN as NFL analyst originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith has joined the fraternity of former professional athletes who have transitioned into a career in broadcasting. ESPN has hired the former Washington Football Team QB as an NFL analyst.

Smith will appear on various programs like SportsCenter and on select pregame shows for NFL game broadcasts, the network announced Monday.

ESPN has signed three-time Pro-Bowl QB Alex Smith to be an analyst. Smith will appear on multiple shows and in various roles, mainly surrounding NFL programming, including SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown on select weeks and Sunday NFL Countdown from time-to-time. pic.twitter.com/wamhpYpfAc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2021

Smith will also give his insight on certain tentpole events on the network such as coverage of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 NFL Draft.

“As he begins a new career, we will provide him role flexibility to gain experience on different shows and settings, adding to our productions and benefitting fans in multiple ways. Ultimately, our mutual goal is setting up Alex for long-term success in this next chapter,” ESPN senior vice president of production Lee Fitting said of Smith’s hiring.

Smith’s career accolades pile high: No. 1 overall pick (2005), three-time Pro Bowler, passer rating leader (2017) and Comeback Player of the Year (2020).

The last accomplishment listed above is what endeared thousands of sports fans in the nation’s capital to Smith. After suffering a gruesome leg injury while suiting up for the Washington Football Team in 2018, Smith’s recovery process — which nearly cost him his right leg — took two calendar years to complete.

He heroically came back to the gridiron and led WFT to an NFC East championship for the first time in four years. Smith’s unthinkable journey back to football won him the Comeback POTY Award in addition to the Halas Award for overcoming adversity.

“When I announced my retirement in April, I knew I was walking away from the playing field, but was not walking away from the game,” Smith said on his new career adventure. “This opportunity with ESPN surrounds me with new teammates and provides a fresh challenge as my family and I begin the next phase of our life. I’ll be contributing to ESPN’s coverage in a number of ways this season, continuing the relationship with the game I, and so many others, love.”