Here are all the former Washington players released on NFL cut-down day

Several former Washington players released on NFL cut-down day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL can be a cruel place when it comes to ‘cut day,’ or the deadline for all teams to trim their roster down to 53 men ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. That day was today, and for hundreds of players on the fringe of suiting up for their squads, today was not a day to remember fondly.

Several players who were released today used to call Washington home, at least for a little while. Here’s a list of a few former notable Washington Football Team players who sadly were cut on deadline day 2021, but who could end up on another roster at some point during the season:

HaHa Clinton-Dix, Safety, released by 49ers

The 28-year-old safety was a former first-round pick coming out of Alabama in 2014. Washington traded a fourth-rounder to the Packers in exchange for Clinton-Dix during the 2018 season, and then-HC Jay Gruden immediately named him the team’s starting free safety.

Clinton-Dix played in nine games in D.C., notching a total of 66 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Since then, he’s spent time in Chicago and Dallas before being released by San Francisco just 19 days after signing a one-year deal with the 49ers.

Jeremy Sprinkle, Tight End, released by Cowboys

Sprinkle, at times, had quite a large workload during his four seasons as a tight end in Washington. He played 59 games in D.C. from 2017-20, making 34 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the NFC East rival Cowboys in April and was cut at the deadline today.

Steven Sims Jr., Wide Receiver, released by Bills

Story continues

Sims was one of the 23 casualties of cut day in Buffalo, along with former Georgia standout QB Jake Fromm and others. Washington cut Sims last week after two seasons in D.C. which saw him as the team’s primary punt returner for much of that time. He didn’t stay on the open market for long, though, as the Bills signed him less than 48 hours later to plug their own special team needs. Sims tallied six total TDs in Burgundy & Gold after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Marcus Baugh, Tight End, released by Steelers

Baugh lost his roster spot in the Steel City in a tight end group that’ll be led by Eric Ebron. Baugh (no relation to one of the best players in D.C. history, Sammy Baugh) played for Ohio State before the Panthers signed him two years ago. He signed with Washington last offseason but battled injuries and had trouble finding his footing in the starting roster, eventually being waived this past May. As a 26-year-old, Baugh played eight games in Washington, catching his only-ever target in the pros for a two-yard gain.

Thaddeus Moss, Tight End, waived by Bengals

Moss was one of the TEs who competed with Baugh for practice squad reps last year in the nation’s capital. Washington signed him after the 2020 NFL Draft, with many fans hoping he’d blossom into the team’s main backup for Logan Thomas. It never quite panned out that way, as Moss would be released this past April. He ended up in training camp with Cincinnati, one of the teams to originally offer him a contract out of college, but was waived earlier today.

Josh Johnson, Quarterback, cut by Jets

You might remember Johnson being a part of the hectic QB carousel at the very end of Jay Gruden’s tenure as head coach. Johnson made his first appearance since 2013 in December of 2018 after Mark Sanchez went down with an injury—although Washington would lose 40-16 to the Giants, Johnson went 11-16 for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He then miraculously won the next week’s game vs. Jacksonville and just barely came up short of an improbable victory vs. the Titans that could’ve led D.C. to the playoffs.

Nate Sudfeld, Quarterback, released by 49ers

Sudfeld spent one season as a third-string QB in D.C., backing up Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy in 2016-17. He sadly never saw a pro snap in Washington during the regular season and was waived in 2017. Sudfeld then spent three seasons in Philadelphia, appearing in four games and throwing for 188 yards, one TD and one interception over that span. He signed a one-year contract with San Fran this past April, but will now look for new opportunities.

Pernell McPhee, Outside Linebacker, cut by Ravens

McPhee bounced around the DMV quite a bit during his career, as he was drafted by the Ravens and played in Baltimore from 2011-14. He did spend one year in D.C., though, suiting up in 13 games for Jay Gruden in 2018. McPhee notched 11 total tackles that year, with his magnum opus being a 24-yard fumble recovery in a 43-19 loss vs. the Saints in October—you know, the same game in which Drew Brees broke the all-time passing yards record? Who remembers that, anyways?

Derek Carrier, Tight End, cut by Raiders

Turns out Vegas ain’t big enough for two guys whose names contain ‘Derek Carr.’ The tight end signed with the Raiders in April after a stint with the L.A. Rams. Carrier spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as a pass-catcher in Washington, totaling 19 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown over the course of 20 games.

Josh Harvey-Clemmons, Linebacker, cut by Dolphins

Harvey-Clemmons’ only professional snaps came in Burgundy & Gold. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2017, and would go on to play in 35 games as a linebacker for Washington. Just 1.5 sacks and 41 tackles later, JHC has been cut by the Dolphins after 12 days in Miami.

Ryan Anderson, Outside Linebacker, cut by Giants

Anderson suited up in 52 games for Washington between 2017-2020, notching five forced fumbles, six sacks and 86 tackles. He was placed on IR in December and departed for New York during this past free agency period, where he would end up in a bit of hot water. This past Saturday, the NFL suspended Anderson for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league’s PED policy. Perhaps that made an impact on the Giants’ decision to release him before Week 1.