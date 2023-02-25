Former Washington player/defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has a new job

Greg Manusky was a popular player for the then-Washington Redskins from 1988-90. An undrafted linebacker from Colgate, Manusky appeared in 39 games, making 15 starts during his three seasons in Washington.

Manusky left Washington for Minnesota, where he spent three seasons before playing his final six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after his playing career ended, Manusky returned to Washington to begin his coaching career. He was the linebackers coach for Washington in 2001 under his former Kansas City coach Marty Schottenheimer. After a five-year stint as linebackers coach with the Chargers, Manusky spent the next nine seasons as a defensive coordinator with three teams.

Then, he once again returned to Washington.

After spending one season as outside linebackers coach in 2016, Manusky spent the next three seasons as defensive coordinator and frequently drew the ire of fans for his struggling defensive teams.

It was a hard fall for Manusky, who went to the college game for two seasons as a defensive quality control assistant for the Kentucky Wildcats. He returned to the NFL in 2022 as an inside linebackers coach for the Vikings under former Washington colleague Kevin O’Connell.

Now, Manusky has another new job in the NFL. He is the inside linebackers coach for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Why Denver? New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was the assistant defensive backs coach under Manuksy for four seasons in San Francisco, while Manusky was the defensive coordinator.

Source confirms Broncos are hiring former Vikings ILB coach Greg Manusky as Denver's new ILB coach. Michael Wilhoite will be Broncos' OLB coach.

Manusky was Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator from 2017-19. Also previously Colts and Chargers' D-coordinators. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 23, 2023

While Manusky’s defenses in Washington weren’t very good, he remains a respected coach around the NFL.

