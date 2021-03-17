Former Washington OT Trent Williams signs record deal with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams agreed on a six-year, $138,060,000 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Williams’s agency Elite Loyalty Sports announced the news.

Williams, 32, played in San Francisco last season after being traded by the Washington Football Team in April. He sat out the entire 2019 season following the franchise’s handling of what he described as a medical situation involving a cancerous growth on his scalp.

Following a lengthy standoff, Williams was shipped to the 49ers for a 2020 fifth-round pick (used to draft center Keith Ismael) and 2021 third-rounder.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract includes $55.1 million in guaranteed money with a $30.1 million signing bonus. The additional $60,000 tacked on to the end of the deal is important because it gives Williams the average annual salary record for an offensive lineman over Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, who laughed about the technicality on Twitter.

@TrentW71 you petty AF 😂😂😂. Congrats on the deal and history Silverback. Very deserving. Excited to see you continue to do 🦍 things. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 17, 2021

Schefter also reported that the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs were in on Williams before he decided to return to San Francisco.

Both teams have already been active in the offensive line market this offseason. The Bears reportedly re-signed tackle Germain Ifedi to a one-year, $5 million deal while the Chiefs are reported to have inked guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million contract.

Instead, Williams returns to play under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was also his offensive coordinator in Washington from 2010 to 2013. The 49ers have wasted little time reassembling their offensive line this offseason, shelling out the money to Williams and reportedly signing free agent center Alex Mack.