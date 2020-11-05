Former Washington OT Trent Williams among 49ers placed on COVID-19 list

Ex-Washington OT Trent Williams among 49ers on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Trent Williams joined fellow San Francisco 49ers teammates and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the reserve/COVID-19 list just one day before the team is slated to host Green Bay.

The #49ers have placed WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams on the Reserve/Covid-19 List. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 5, 2020

Williams, who was named to seven Pro Bowls in nine seasons in Washington, was among those determined to have been in close contact with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who was the first one to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday morning. All have been ruled out for Thursday's game, which ESPN reported is still expected to be played.

The 49ers shut their facility down on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Scott Turner praises Morgan Moses for his performance this season

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine," a team statement said. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today."

The 49ers are now razor-thin at the wide receiver position, as the team will be without Bourne, Aiyuk and Samuel, who was already ruled out with a hamstring injury. The team also waived Dante Pettis before the positive test results emerged. The Packers will also be without key offensive contributors after AJ Dillon tested positive, and Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin were subsequently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as players who've had close contact with Dillon.

For Williams, this will be the first game the talented offensive tackle will miss since sitting all of the 2019 season in his public conflict with Washington's medical team.