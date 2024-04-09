Former Washington OT Roger Rosengarten scheduled for top-30 visit with Texans

Roger Rosengarten is returning to NRG Stadium for the first time since the national championship.

Rosengarten, a two-year starter at Washington, will visit the Houston Texans as part of a top-30 visit, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Last season, Rosengarten was an anchor at right tackle for the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line that claimed its first Pac-12 title in six years. During his two seasons in Seattle, the 6-foot-6 lineman allowed just five quarterbacks and 27 hurries.

Washington OT Roger Rosengarten may be the most athletic OT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rosengarten ran a position-best 4.92 40 at the NFL Combine. 30s with #Eagles, #Texans, #Commanders. More to be scheduled.@Roger_73R on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/Y0ZVsrGzWS — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 9, 2024

Rosengarten did not allow a sack in two years, factoring into the Heisman-caliber seasons from potential first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.

An expected mid-round pick, Rosengarten impressed last month at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. He posted the fastest 40-time among offensive linemen at 4.92 seconds and finished top 20 in the 20-yard shuttle (4.60) and the broad jump (9-foot-2).

Starting tackle isn’t a concern for Houston with the return of All-Pro Laremy Tunsil and a healthy Tytus Howard. Depth, however, remains a concern following George Fant and Josh Jones’ departure this offseason.

While Rosengarten only played right tackle at Washington, that might mean little since Houston brought back swing tackle Charlie Heck on a one-year deal. Instead of having both tackles learn each spot, Heck would only replace Tunsil while Rosengarten takes on reps behind Howard.

The Texans own nine picks in the draft starting April 25, including three in the second and third rounds.

