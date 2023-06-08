Former Washington OL Raleigh McKenzie announced as one of team’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

The NFL established the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship in 2015 as a way to give exposure to interested and qualified candidates who desire a career in professional scouting.

The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship is named after Bill Nunn, longtime personnel director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front-office executive.

Interested candidates must meet the following criteria:

Former NFL player

Former college football player

Current college football employee working in recruiting/personnel

Every team names two scouting fellows, and the Commanders announced their winners Tuesday. One is former NFL offensive lineman Raleigh McKenzie, and the other is the current D.C. Defenders [XFL] director of team operations, Stacie Johnson.

McKenzie spent 16 seasons in the NFL, including the first 10 of his career with Washington, where he won two Super Bowls. His twin brother, Reggie, is a former general manager for the then-Oakland Raiders.

Here’s more on Johnson and McKenzie from the Commanders’ official website.

Johnson manages and coordinates all football-related logistics for the club. She has held internships with both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. Johnson is a 2013 graduate of Rutgers University and worked with both the football and women’s basketball programs in operations. She also held the role of operations and analytics manager with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football. Raleigh McKenzie played for 16 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with Washington from 1985-94. He was a member of both the 1987 and 1991 Super Bowl teams. McKenzie worked in Washington’s personnel department in 2001. McKenzie was also a scout for the Oakland Raiders until 2019. He is a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

