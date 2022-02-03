Former Washington offensive coordinator is expected to be the new head coach of the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings apparently have a new head coach. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be Minnesota’s next head coach.

Per Pelissero, the deal cannot be finalized until after the Super Bowl.

O’Connell is finishing up his second season as the Rams offensive coordinator after spending three seasons in Washington, including his final season — 2019 — as offensive coordinator.

One of the biggest topics for the Vikings is what will they do with quarterback Kirk Cousins? O’Connell spent the 2017 season as Washington’s quarterbacks’ coach when Cousins was playing on his second consecutive franchise tag.

The #Vikings met with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for 9 hours today, but the team didn’t make an offer, per source. So Harbaugh returns to Ann Arbor and Kevin O’Connell — soon — is expected to head to Minnesota. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2022

After O’Connell’s expected hiring, that leaves four coaching vacancies in the NFL: Jacksonville, New Orleans, Houston and Miami.