Former Washington lineman leaves Big Ten for new college football program closer to home

JJ Guedet, OL/DL, Washington, 2018 | The 6-foot-7, 210-pounder was a dominant two-way lineman for Washington, named all-state as a senior. Redshirted his freshman season at Minnesota and begins the 2020 season in the mix at offensive tackle.

JJ Guedet is making his return to central Illinois. The Washington native has committed to Illinois State for his final year of college football eligibility.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle spent the previous five seasons at Minnesota. He announced his entry into the transfer portal on Nov. 28 and posted Wednesday night on X.com that he is heading to the FCS program in Normal, Illinois.

The Redbirds went 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference during the 2023 season. Their roster includes two other former Mid-Illini Conference linemen Micah Barnhart (Canton) and Ben Wallace (Metamora).

As a class of 2018 Washington High grad, Guedet was named an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-stater as a senior, redshirting his freshman season with the Gophers.

