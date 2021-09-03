Former Washington linebacker Reuben Foster worked out with the New York Jets on Thursday

The Washington Football Team claimed former first-round pick Reuben Foster off waivers on Nov. 27, 2018.

Foster was on Washington’s roster until the end of the 2020 season. However, Foster never played a game for Washington.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old Foster worked out for the New York Jets.

Former #49ers 1st-round LB Reuben Foster is working out for the #Jets today, per agent @malkikawa, as he looks to get back on the field for the 1st time in 2 years. Foster has battled back from knee surgery while with Washington but put himself in position to get a look from NYJ. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2021

Foster, a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, was released late in the 2018 season after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Ex-Washington president Bruce Allen took considerable heat for claiming Foster off waivers at the time.

However, the charges were later dropped against Foster, and he was looking to continue his NFL career for Washington in 2019. He wouldn’t get that chance as Foster suffered a devastating knee injury in OTAs that spring and would spend the next two seasons on injured reserve.

Washington opted not to bring Foster back in 2021, and he was suddenly a free agent.

After New York’s practice on Thursday, head coach Robert Saleh was asked about bringing Foster in for a workout.

Robert Saleh on the Jets working out Reuben Foster: "I can assure you that we would never bring somebody to this organization that we didn't think would represent it in the right way." pic.twitter.com/cQHlpPdzLy — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 2, 2021

It’s unclear how the workout went for Foster, or if the Jets plan to sign him at this time.