Former Washington HC Jay Gruden interviews for Saints offensive coordinator job

Here’s another name to add to the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator search: Jay Gruden, as first reported by Matt Zenits of On3.com. The former Washington Commanders head coach most recently worked as Doug Marrone’s offensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. And Marrone, of course, is expected to take over the offensive line coaching job with the Saints. So there’s a connection there.

And Gruden could maintain some continuity with the established Sean Payton offense. Both coaches follow West Coast passing philosophies and tendencies, so bringing in Gruden to revitalize the passing game while Marrone coaches up the line and reemphasizes the running game might make sense. Gruden’s run in Washington didn’t go far (his teams went 35-49-1, losing their only playoff game) but he was successful as a play caller for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 to 2013.

Maybe that’s the best role for him rather than all of the other responsibilities that come in an executive position. It’s likely exactly what the Saints hoped to figure out in meeting with Gruden to discuss the job. Other candidates they’ve interviewed for the position include newly-hired Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince and Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery. Montgomery and Gruden were both finalists for the Carolina Panthers coordinator gig, though it went to ex-New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo in the end.

