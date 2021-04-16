Former Washington GM has WFT trading up for Trey Lance in his mock draft

Charley Casserly spent 23 years with the Washington organization and was a part of some of the greatest teams in franchise history. He spent his final 10 years in Washington as the team’s general manager from 1989-99.

Now, Casserly works for various outlets as an NFL analyst, including with the NFL Network.

Much like other analysts, Casserly recently revealed his latest mock draft. And, he believes his former franchise is going to make a big move.

However, unlike previous mock drafts, Casserly doesn’t feel Washington will have to move up as far to get its franchise quarterback.

The longtime NFL general manager has WFT moving up five spots to No. 14 in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

“Washington trades up to get its quarterback of the future. With Ryan Fitzpatrick already in place, Lance could be used in Year 1 in packages that take advantage of his running ability,” Casserly said.

If this scenario takes place, Washington would be extremely happy. One, Washington gets the guy it apparently covets, and the cost is not prohibitive. Washington would likely only have to give up its first third-round choice in the upcoming draft, in addition to the No. 19 overall pick. Minnesota could ask for a later pick, too, since the move is for a quarterback.

Coley Cleary, USA TODAY

The Football Team would still have a second-round pick and one third-round pick to address other needs such as offensive tackle and linebacker, all while landing their franchise passer.