The career of wide receiver Josh Doctson has taken another step toward its conclusion.

Doctson was released by the Jets today, having played zero games for them. They signed him last year but he opted out of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old Doctson was a first-round pick in Washington in 2016 but never emerged as the kind of player Washington hoped he would be in three years there. He also briefly spent time in Minnesota but never caught a pass as a Viking.

The Jets also released CB Kyron Brown, TE Connor Davis, OL Leo Koloamatangi, K Chase McLaughlin and WR Jaleel Scott. They placed S Saquan Hampton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Twelve undrafted free agents signed with the Jets today as well: Isaiah Dunn, DB, Oregon State; Michael Dwumfour, DL, Rutgers; Camilo Eifler, LB, Illinois; Parker Ferguson, OL, Air Force; Grant Hermanns, OL, Purdue; Tristen Hoge, OL, BYU; Chris Naggar, K, SMU; Jordyn Peters, S, Auburn; Hamilcar Rashed Jr., DE, Oregon State; Teton Saltes, OL, New Mexico; Brendon White, LB, Rutgers; Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi.

Former Washington first-round pick Josh Doctson among players cut by Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk