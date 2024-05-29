Former Washington DT Kedric Golston discusses taking over one of Virginia’s top HS programs

Kedric Golston was Mr. Washington. The legendary Joe Gibbs selected him in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft. Golston spent all 11 of his professional seasons in the burgundy and gold. He survived multiple head coaches, general managers, defensive coordinators, and defensive line coaches.

It wasn’t as if Golston was a star. He played in 142 NFL games with 53 starts, finishing with 224 career tackles and seven sacks. Golston was mainly a rotational player and special-teams standout. But Golston was a beloved leader in the locker room and on the field.

After retiring, Golston became a successful businessman in the DMV. He also got the coaching bug. After becoming a high school assistant, Golston was named the new head coach at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn earlier this month — mere minutes from Commanders’ headquarters. Stone Bridge is one of the top football programs in the state of Virginia and the alma mater of Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

In a recent interview with Scott Abraham of ABC 7 in Washington, D.C., Golston spoke of his new job.

“Obviously, I’ve grown, I think there’s a couple of things you have control over,” Golston said when asked how the differences between him as a player and a coach.

“You don’t have control over your God-given athletic ability. But you can control your attitude and your effort. Some people start on third base; some people start on first base. But ultimately, it’s can each one of my players reach their ceiling and continue to improve day in and day out.”

Commanders fans, I'm sure you all remember Kedric Golston! Well, he's now a high school football head coach at Stone Bridge in Ashburn, VA. Kedric, who played 11 seasons in Washington, is looking forward to getting things started with those Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/iQYtvejfVb — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 28, 2024

Stone Bridge opened in 2000 and has 23 consecutive winning seasons, including three state championships.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire