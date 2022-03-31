Former Washington defensive back Todd Bowles is the new head coach of the Buccaneers

Todd Bowles is finally getting his second chance as a head coach. After Bruce Arians unexpectedly retired Wednesday, Tampa Bay named Bowles — Tampa’s defensive coordinator for the last three seasons — the team’s new head coach.

This time, expect it to go much better than the first time. Bowles, a former defensive back with the Washington Redskins, coached the New York Jets from 2015-18, where he went 24-40. Many coaches have struggled to win with the Jets, so it was a matter of time before Bowles received another opportunity.

Bowles and Arians go way back. Arians was the head coach at Temple, where Bowles was a four-year starter at cornerback.

Years later, Bowles would become Arians’ defensive coordinator when he received his first chance as an NFL head coach with the Arizona Cardinals. Bowles was hired by the Jets after two years in Arizona.

After Bowles was dismissed by the Jets, Arians returned to coaching and hired his longtime protege to once again serve as his defensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay’s defense was among the best in the NFL over the last two seasons with Bowles in charge.

Undrafted out of Temple in 1986, Bowles would spend eight seasons in the NFL, including two stints with Washington. He entered the league with Washington in 1986, where he spent the first five seasons of his career and was a part of one Super Bowl championship team.

Bowles spent the 1991 season with the 49ers before returning in 1992. He played all of 1992 in Washington but was released during final cuts in 1993, ending his playing career.

Congratulations to Coach Bowles.