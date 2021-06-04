Former Washington, Chiefs CB Bashuad Breeland signs with Vikings

Former Washington CB Bashuad Breeland signs with Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs.

Washington had Breeland for the first four years of his career from 2014-17. He made 57 starts at corner and tallied eight interceptions to go along with 60 passes defended.

After his time in Washington, Breeland played in Green Bay for one season and then caught on with the Chiefs. He played in two Super Bowls during his time in Kansas City and secured one championship ring in 2019.

Breeland figures to have a chance at a starting job in Minnesota, though they recently signed future Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson this offseason to bolster their secondary.