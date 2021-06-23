Former Washington CB Fred Smoot says WFT is ‘legit Super Bowl contender’ with Aaron Rodgers

Former Washington Football Team cornerback Fred Smoot was always brash and outspoken during his nine-year NFL career.

Now in the media with his former team, Smoot is one of the more entertaining personalities who cover the Football Team. But, while Smoot can sometimes be hilarious and outrageous with some of his takes, he is a good analyst.

In a recent appearance on BMitch and Finlay on DC’s 106.7 The Fan, Smoot talked about the unlikely possibility of Washington trading for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m a big Aaron Rodgers guy,” Smoot said, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “If Aaron Rodgers is on this team, with an elite defense, running game, wide receiving corps, we are a legit Super Bowl contender. We couldn’t say that for 30 years. We are legit a Super Bowl contender.”

Smoot is absolutely right. If Washington could somehow acquire Rodgers, it would have to be considered one of the top four teams in the NFL. With a top-five defense and an upgraded group of skill players led by Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, the Football Team would be one of the more dangerous teams in the NFL.

The Packers, of course, have shown no indication they plan on trading the reigning MVP.

If Green Bay eventually makes Rodgers available, Smoot believes Washington has the ammunition to get a deal done.

“We have the [capital] to get him,” Smoot said. “I hate to say it, but you might have to part with one of them bad defensive lineman.”

Again, Smoot is right. If Rodgers becomes available, Washington should be all-in on the three-time MVP.