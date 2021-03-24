Former Washington CB Fabian Moreau agrees to deal with Atlanta Falcons

The #Falcons have agreed to terms with former Washington CB Fabian Moreau on a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2021

There was not a major expectation that Washington’s CB Fabian Moreau would be returning to D.C. this offseason, but now it is official with the young player signing a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Moreau played for 4 seasons in Washington but was coming off of an underwhelming season in 2020 where he had a total of 9 tackles in 16 total games. He only started one game in the season, though he did come up with two interceptions and three passes defended.

With the signing of William Jackson III, there was an expectation that Moreau could add to the depth on the defense if he were to return, but he obviously wanted to find a situation where he could offer more to a defense than being a role player, which he now has in Atlanta.

List