Former Washington CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie wants to keep playing

Bijan Todd
·1 min read
Former WFT CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie wants to keep playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie spent 12 seasons as an NFL cornerback and says he isn’t done yet. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers-Cromartie has claimed he ‘hasn’t given up on the idea of playing.’

Rodgers-Cromartie played just two games in the Burgundy and Gold, starting one of them during the 2019 season. In those two games, he compiled seven total tackles with zero interceptions. Although his résumé in D.C. isn’t noteworthy, Rodgers-Cromartie had quite an impressive career out of Tennessee State. Making stops in every NFC East team save Dallas, Rodgers-Cromartie made two Pro Bowls and was Second Team All-Pro in 2016.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 35, only played nine games in 2018-19, so it has appeared for some time now that his days suiting up in the NFL might be over. He has been linked to a coaching job at his alma mater of TSU, but has scheduled workouts with pro teams and will only venture into coaching should he reach a dead end on the playing field. 

