Former Washburn QB no longer with K-State football

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A former Washburn Ichabod turned Kansas State Wildcat is no longer with the team.

Kellen Simoncic, a veteran quarterback who spent five seasons at Washburn, announced plans to transfer to K-State football in December of 2023. However, he’s no longer on the team’s roster, and will not play with the ‘Cats in 2024.

Simoncic saw the field in each of his final three seasons with the Ichabods, but suffered a season-ending injury at the beginning of the 2023 campaign. In his time at Washburn, he accounted for more than 3,000 passing yards and threw for 32 touchdowns.

The Wildcats’ quarterback room now includes starting sophomore Avery Johnon, redshirt sophomore Jacob Knuth, senior transfer Ta’Quan Roberson and incoming freshmen Blake Barnett and Hudson Hutcheson.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.