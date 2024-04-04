Former Washburn National Player of the Year named to MIAA Hall of Fame

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Washburn women’s basketball star will be forever enshrined in the MIAA Hall of Fame.

Jennifer Harris – the 2006 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year – has been elected into the 2024 MIAA Hall of Fame class, Washburn Athletics announced Thursday, April 4.

Harris played two seasons with the Ichabods, finishing as the leading scorer (24.2 points per game) on the 2005 National Championship team. She’s also the Washburn career assist average leader (4.5 per game) and steal average leader (2.4 per game).

Kansas football announces 2024 Homecoming details

She went on to become the first MIAA women’s player to be drafted to the WBNA, taken No. 20 overall by the Chicago Sky in 2006. Harris, along with the rest of the 2024 Hall of Fame class, will be inducted on Monday, June 3, at the Music Hall in downtown Kansas City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.