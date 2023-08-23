Former Warriors champion waived by Mavericks, could emerge as target

Former Golden State Warriors big man JaVale McGee is being waived by the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. McGee, 35, spent two seasons with Golden State between 2016 and 2018, winning back-to-back championships during his time with the franchise.

Once he clears waivers, McGee will become an unrestricted free agent and will be free to sign with any team in the NBA. The Warriors have a lack of size in the middle of the court and could be interested in reuniting with their former rim-runner on a veteran minimum deal.

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2023

McGee also spent time playing alongside Chris Paul in recent years, having spent the 2021-22 season with the Phoenix Suns. He participated in 74 regular-season games, starting 12.

Golden State has two open roster spots and has been putting an onus on adding skilled veterans who fit the current core’s timeline. McGee would bring size, experience and leadership to the big man position while also providing a style of play different to Dario Saric.

As a rim-protector, rim-runner and willing screener, McGee would slot straight back into his old role with the Warriors, albeit with a reduced workload. Furthermore, adding the veteran champion would reduce the pressure on Trayce Jackson-Davis to hit the ground running in the season.

McGee will likely have no shortage of suitors. Yet, few teams will be able to offer the veteran big man such a clear-cut shot at his fourth championship ring, and that could be what puts the Warriors in pole position for his services, should they want them.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire