Former Warriors big Jonas Jerebko signs contract with EuroLeague club

Jonas Jerebko is heading to Europe.

The former Warriors forward signed a two-year deal with EuroLeague club Khimki Moscow Region on Wednesday

"I'm just excited about this great opportunity to play for one of the best teams in Europe," Jerebko said via the team's press release. "I'm looking forward to playing in the top level in Europe after 10 years in the NBA. Playing against the best teams in the EuroLeague was obviously on my bucket list. I'm super excited about the opportunity of joining my teammates."

Jerebko also posted about the move on social media.

excited about the opportunity and this next chapter! lets go @Khimkibasket !!! https://t.co/bqTFmxUhUH — Jonas Jerebko (@JonasJerebko) August 14, 2019

Next chapter 🇸🇪🇷🇺🙏 @ Gothenburg https://t.co/8RVMcOM8PP — Jonas Jerebko (@JonasJerebko) August 14, 2019

Jerebko, who hails from Sweden, played last season with the Warriors, where he averaged 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 73 regular-season games (including six starts). But he largely fell out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation in the playoffs. After averaging 16.7 minutes per game in the regular season, the veteran forward only saw the floor for 7.6 minutes per game in the postseason.

Despite sporadic playing time, Jerebko cemented himself to Warriors fans at the start of the season when he beat the buzzer with a game-winning tip-in in the Dubs' second game against the Utah Jazz back on Oct. 19.

Jerebko tipped it in! pic.twitter.com/ZzAFpqc6GL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 20, 2018

But after the Warriors' offseason of change, Jerebko never was a fit to stay in Golden State as the team is dedicated to getting younger. Expect Alfonzo McKinnie, Omari Spellman and rookie Eric Paschall to soak up Jerebko's minutes for the 2019-20 season.

