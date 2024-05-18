Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo tallies 17 pooints in Knicks’ Game 6 loss vs. Pacers

After falling down 3-2 and facing elimination in Game 6 at home, the Indiana Pacers battled the New York Knicks to force a Game 7 with a 116-103 win on Friday night in Indiana.

In Game 6, former Golden State Warrior Donte DiVincenzo played 39 minutes while recording 31 points on 11-of-26 shooting from the field to go along with two assists and four rebounds against the Pacers.

The Knicks didn’t have an answer for Pascal Siakam. The former Toronto Raptors All-Star forward notched 25 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field to go along with seven boards, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Watch highlights from Game 6 via YouTube:

With Indiana’s win on Friday, the series will shift back to New York for a highly-anticipated Game 7. The win-or-go-home Game 7 is slated for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden.

