Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo scores playoff career-high in Game 3 loss vs. Pacers

During the 2024 edition of the postseason, Former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo has helped the New York Knicks surge to the second round in the Eastern Conference.

After dropping 28 points in Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, DiVincenzo doubled down with another fierce performance on Friday evening in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

DiVincenzo led the Knicks with a team-high 35 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field with seven made 3-pointers. DiVincenzo’s 35-point performance was good enough for a new postseason career-high. DiVincenzo added three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 44 minutes against the Pacers.

While DiVincenzo dropped 35 points, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton matched with 35 points of his own on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with six made 3-pointers.

Behind Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the Pacers were able to get on the board in the series with a win in Game 3, 111-106. Following Game 3, the Knicks still hold a 2-1 lead over the Pacers

