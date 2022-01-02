Former Vols’ wide receiver commit who Josh Heupel offered enters transfer portal

Shocky Jacques-Louis has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Jacques-Louis played for Pittsburgh from 2018-21 and appeared in 45 contests. He totaled 82 receptions for 1,005 yards and three touchdowns, while recording 190 rushing yards on 34 attempts.

Jacques-Louis also returned four kickoffs, totaling 62 yards.

He was committed to Tennessee before signing with Pittsburgh. The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver decommitted from the Vols on Nov. 12, 2017.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-17. Heupel and the Tigers offered Jacques-Louis on Feb. 1, 2017.

“Blessed to have received my 11th offer scholarship from the University of Missouri,” Jacques-Louis said in 2017.

