Former Vols’ quarterbacks, commits by the numbers in Week 4

The 2022 college football season kicked off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 4 took place Sept. 22-24.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Hendon Hooker completed 22-of-28 passing attempts for 349 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, while recording 112 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown for Tennessee against the Gators.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 4 games, Vols Wire looks at statistics from former Tennessee quarterbacks and former signal-callers who were committed to UT. Former Vols’ quarterbacks and commits’ stats from Week 4 are listed below.

Harrison Bailey (UNLV): at Utah State (W, 34-24)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

No stats

Kasim Hill (Rhode Island): at Pittsburgh (L, 45-24)

Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

17-of-30, 223 passing yards, one touchdown, zero intercpetions

-12 rushing yards

Hunter Johnson (Clemson): at Wake Forest (W, 51-45 2OT)

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

No stats

Adrian Martinez (Kansas State): at Oklahoma (W, 41-34)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

21-of-34, 234 passing yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions

148 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns

Brian Maurer (Stephen F. Austin): versus Warner University (W, 98-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

7-of-10, 74 passing yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions

10 rushing yards

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington): versus Stanford (W, 40-22)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

22-of-37, 309 passing yards, two passing yards, zero interceptions

-5 rushing yards

Kaidon Salter (Liberty): versus Akron (W, 21-12)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

No stats

J.T. Shrout (Colorado): versus UCLA (L, 45-17)

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

No stats

