Former Vols’ quarterback target commits to former Tennessee coaches

Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King entered the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 2.

King committed to Georgia Tech on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound King appeared in 10 games from 2020-22 for the Aggies.

He recorded 1,579 passing yards, 10 passing yards, 10 interceptions, 150 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown at Texas A&M.

King was offered by Tennessee on Jan. 18, 2019. He was recruited by former Vols’ assistant coaches Jim Chaney and Chris Weinke.

Chaney is serving as an offensive analyst at Georgia Tech and Weinke is the Yellow Jackets’ quarterbacks coach. Former Tennessee offensive analyst Chip Long served as Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2022.

