Former Vols’ quarterback serving as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin

Former Tennessee quarterback Keller Chryst will serve as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin for his uncle and Badgers’ head coach Paul Chryst in 2021.

Chryst transferred to Tennessee from Stanford ahead of the 2018 season. He appeared in eight games for the Vols, completing 23-of-51 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

Chryst was 11-2 as a starting quarterback at Stanford from 2014-17.

The Badgers will kick off the 2021 season against Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Sept. 4.

Paul Chryst enters his seventh season as Wisconsin’s head coach. He has compiled a 56–19 record and is 5-1 in bowl games. He served as Pittsburgh’s head coach from 2012-14.

Keller Chryst. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire