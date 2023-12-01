Former Vols’ quality control analyst expected to be hired at Indiana

Curt Cignetti was hired as Indiana’s head coach on Thursday.

“I am very excited to welcome Curt Cignetti as the head football coach at Indiana University,” Indiana athletics director Scott Dolson said. “We had a very talented and deep pool of candidates, and Curt stood out thanks to an incredible track record of success over more than four decades in college football. As a head coach he’s succeeded everywhere he’s been, and as an assistant he has been a part of championship cultures while working alongside some of the game’s best coaches.”

Cignetti served as head coach at James Madison (2019-23), Elon (2017-18) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011-16).

Cignetti is expected to hire former Tennessee quality control analyst Tino Sunseri on his Indiana coaching staff, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Sunseri was with the Vols in 2018.

He served as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at James Madison.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire