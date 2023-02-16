How former Vols performed as rookies in 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season concluded Sunday with Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City defeated Philadelphia, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Former Vol Trey Smith won the Super Bowl championship as an offensive lineman with the Chiefs.

Five former Vols were selected in the 2022 NFL draft and completed their rookie seasons.

The five selections were the most for Tennessee since the 2017 NFL draft.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Vols Wire looks at how former Tennessee players performed in their rookie NFL campaign.

Rookie statistics for Matthew Butler, Theo Jackson, Velus Jones Jr., Cade Mays and Alontae Taylor are listed below.

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans selected Taylor No. 49 overall in the NFL draft.

He finished his rookie season with 44 total tackles and 11 pass breakups in 13 games.

Taylor recorded a season-high eight tackles against the Buccaneers in Week 13. He had a season-high three pass breakups against Las Vegas in Week 8 and Atlanta in Week 15.

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago selected Jones Jr. No. 71 overall in the NFL draft.

Jones appeared a variety of roles for the Bears in 12 games. He ended the season with 107 receiving yards, 103 rushing yards, 642 return yards and two total touchdowns.

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas selected Butler No. 175 overall in the NFL draft.

Butler appeared in six games for the Raiders. He ended the season with four total tackles and 0.5 sack.

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina selected Mays No. 199 overall in the NFL draft.

Mays appeared in 11 games, including two starts. He was used as a fullback and a sixth offensive lineman in special packages.

Mays received praise for his contributions in the rushing game in 2022.

Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings)

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee selected Jackson No. 204 overall in the NFL draft.

After being placed on the the Titans’ practice squad, Jackson was signed by Minnesota in Week 4.

He appeared in 11 games for the Vikings, recording nine tackles.

