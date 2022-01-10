Former Vols in NFL playoffs

Ken Lay
·1 min read
In this article:
The 2021 NFL regular season has concluded.

Former University of Tennessee football players and their teams are preparing for the playoffs.

Kansas City (12-5) is the AFC’s No. 2 seed and the Chiefs have rookie offensive lineman Trey Smith starting.

Kansas City won the AFC West and will host Pittsburgh (9-7-1) and Cameron Sutton (Sunday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NBC).

New England and full back Jakob Johnson are the AFC’s No. 6 seed and will travel to No. 3 Buffalo (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, CBS).

Derek Barnett and No. 7 Philadelphia travel to Tampa Bay to face the defending champion and No. 2 Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX).

No. 6 San Francisco and wide receiver Jauan Jennings will travel to face the No. 3 Cowboys (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, CBS).

