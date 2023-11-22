Former Vols’ NBA results for Nov. 21

Three former Vols competed in the NBA in-season tournament on Tuesday.

Cleveland defeated Philadelphia, 122-119 in overtime, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled 23 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 43 minutes against the Cavaliers. Harris converted 7-of-13 field goal attempts, 3-of-5 three-point attempts and 6-of-6 free throw attempts.

Jaden Springer played seven minutes for the 76ers and recorded one rebound. He was 0-for-1 in field goal attempts.

Orlando defeated Toronto, 126-107, at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Admiral Schofield played two minutes and did not record any statistics for the Magic.

