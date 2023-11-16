Former Vols’ NBA results for Nov. 15

Four former Vols competed in the NBA Wednesday, while one did not play due to a coach’s decision.

Boston defeated Philadelphia, 117-107, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes.

Jaden Springer played 20 minutes against the Celtics. He recorded nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Dallas defeated Washington, 130-117, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Grant Williams started at forward for the Mavericks. He totaled 10 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Orlando defeated Chicago, 96-94, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Julian Phillips played four minutes and did not record any statistics. Admiral Schofield did not play for the Magic due to a coach’s decision.

