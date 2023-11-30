Former Vols’ NBA results for Nov. 29
Two former Vols competed in the NBA Wednesday, while one was inactive.
New Orleans defeated Philadelphia, 124-114, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The loss ended the 76ers’ two-game winning streak.
Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled 12 points, four rebounds and two assists against the Pelicans. Harris converted 5-of-10 field goal attempts and 2-of-2 free throw attempts.
Jaden Springer was inactive for Philadelphia against New Orleans.
Orlando defeated Washington, 139-120 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The Magic won its eighth consecutive game.
Admiral Schofield played four minutes for Orlando and did not record any statistics against the Wizards.