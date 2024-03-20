Former Vols’ NBA results for March 19

Two former Vols competed in the NBA on Tuesday as their respective teams went head-to-head against each other.

Orlando defeated Charlotte, 112-92, at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won its fourth consecutive game.

Grant Williams, who joined the Hornets at the NBA trade deadline, totaled five points, three assists and one assist in 23 minutes. He was traded to Charlotte from Dallas and was a first-round selection (No. 22 overall) by Boston in the 2019 NBA draft.

He converted 2-of-6 field goal attempts and 1-of-2 free throw attempts.

Admiral Schofield recorded five points, one rebound and one steal for the Magic in six minutes.

He converted 2-of-3 field goal attempts and 1-for-1 three-point attempts.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire