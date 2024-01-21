Advertisement

Former Vols’ NBA results for Jan. 20

Two former Vols competed in the NBA on Saturday, while one player was inactive.

Philadelphia defeated Charlotte, 97-89, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled 21 points, six assists and five rebounds in 36 minutes. The former Vol converted 7-of-15 field goal attempts, 1-for-3 three-point attempts and 6-of-7 free throw attempts.

Harris scored 10-plus points in his last six games for Philadelphia. The 76ers have won five consecutive games.

Jaden Springer was inactive for the 76ers.

Chicago defeated Memphis, 125-96, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Rookie Julian Phillips recorded one assist in four minutes for the Bulls in his return to Tennessee.

