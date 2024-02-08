Former Vols’ NBA results for Feb. 7

Three former Vols competed in the NBA on Wednesday.

Golden State defeated Philadelphia, 127-104, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes.

Harris converted 6-of-14 field goal attempts and 1-of-1 free throw attempts.

Jaden Springer recorded eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes for Philadelphia. He converted 3-of-9 field goal attempts and 2-for-2 free throw attempts.

Miami defeated San Antonio, 116-104, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Josh Richardson recorded nine points and four rebounds.

He converted 2-of-6 field goal attempts, 1-of-4 three-point attempts and 4-of-4 free throw attempts.

