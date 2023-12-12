Former Vols’ NBA results for Dec. 11

Four former Vols competed in the NBA on Monday.

Philadelphia defeated Washington, 146-101, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled 10 points, six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes.

Jaden Springer played nine minutes against the Wizards and recorded six points and two steals.

Miami defeated Charlotte, 116-114, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Josh Richardson recorded two points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes.

Milwaukee defeated Chicago, 133-129 in overtime, at FiServ Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Julian Phillips played four minutes and did not record any statistics.

Orlando defeated Cleveland, 104-94 at Amway Center in Orlando Florida. Admiral Schofield did not play due to a coach’s decision.

Dallas defeated Memphis, 120-115, at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Grant Williams was inactive for the Mavericks.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire