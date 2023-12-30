Former Vols’ NBA results for Dec. 29

Two former Vols competed in the NBA Friday.

Philadelphia defeated Houston, 131-127, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled 22 points, seven assists, four rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 35 minutes.

He converted 10-of-18 field goal attempts and 2-of-6 three-point attempts.

Jaden Springer did not play due to a coach’s decision for Philadelphia.

Indiana defeated Chicago, 120-104. at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Julian Phillips played one minute and did not record any statistics for the Bulls.

Orlando defeated New York, 117-108, at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Admiral Schofield was inactive for the Magic.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire