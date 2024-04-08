Former Vols’ NBA results for April 7

Three former Vols competed in the NBA on Sunday.

Oklahoma City defeated Charlotte, 121-118, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Grant Williams totaled 19 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block for the Hornets in 38 minutes.

He converted 7-of-10 field goal attempts, 2-of-2 three-point attempts and 3-of-4 free throw attempts.

Orlando defeated Chicago, 113-98, at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Admiral Schofield played one minute for the Magic and did not record any statistics, while Julian Phillips was in active for the Bulls.

Boston defeated Portland, 124-107, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Jaden Springer played one minute for the Celtics and recorded one steal.

Philadelphia defeated San Antonio, 133-126, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tobias Harris did not play for the 76ers due to a knee injury.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire