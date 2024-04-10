Former Vols’ NBA results for April 9

Two former Vols competed in the NBA on Tuesday, while four did not play.

Philadelphia defeated Detroit, 120-102, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes. Harris converted 6-of-13 field goal attempts and 3-of-4 free throw attempts.

Dallas defeated Charlotte, 130-104, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Grant Williams started at center for the Hornets. He recorded 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes.

Milwaukee defeated Boston, 104-91, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jaden Springer did not play due to a coach’s decision for the Celtics.

Miami defeated Atlanta, 117-111 in double overtime, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Josh Richardson was inactive for the Heat.

Houston defeated Orlando, 118-106, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Admiral Schofield was inactive for the Magic.

New York defeated Chicago, 128-117, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Julian Phillips was inactive for the Bulls.

