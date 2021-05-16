Former Vols in the NBA: May 15 recap

One former University of Tennessee basketball player was in action Saturday afternoon, making a contribution in a road victory for his team.

Former Volunteer Grant Williams scored 11 points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists and had one block as the Celtics notched a 124-108 win over Minnesota at Target Center.

The victory helped Boston improve to 36-35 and solidify its seventh-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Celtics will play in the upcoming play-in tournament of the NBA playoffs.

With the loss, the Timberwolves dropped to 22-49 on the season.

Williams, a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year during his days on Rocky Top, left Knoxville after his junior season in 2019 and was a first-round pick by the Celtics, going with the No. 22 overall selection.

Against Minnesota Saturday, he was 5-for-8 from the floor. He missed his lone 3-point field goal attempt and went 1-for-2 from the free throw line.