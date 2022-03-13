Former Vols in the NBA: March 12 recap

In this article:

Two former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Saturday.

In San Antonio, the Spurs lost to Indiana, 119-108, at AT&T Center.

Josh Richardson started at small forward for San Antonio and played 36 minutes. He had 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Richardson was 6-for-20 from the floor and 2-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

In Portland, the Trail Blazers defeated Washington, 127-118, at Moda Center.

Keon Johnson appeared off the bench for Portland and logged 15 minutes on the court.

He had six points, two assists, one rebound, and one steal.

Johnson was 2-for-5 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the 3-point arc.