Former Vols listed on 2022 Pro Bowl ballot

The 2021 National Football League season enters Week 14.

Ahead of Week 14, the NFL has issued a ballot for the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Voting is now open and will close Dec. 16. Fans can vote here.

The 2022 ballot features 15 former Volunteers. Former Tennessee players on the ballot are listed below.

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons)

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons)

© Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles)

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints)

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints)

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Palardy (Miam Dolphins)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans)

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns)

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots)

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions)

Syndication: DetroitFreePress

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs)

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Syndication: The Record

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

