Former Vols’ linebacker signs with Dolphins

Former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson signed with Miami on Thursday.

Johnson played for the Vols from 2011-14, appearing in 46 games with 44 starts.

He recorded 424 tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, five interceptions, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries at Tennessee.

Johnson played in 39 games during his NFL career entering the 2023 season. He recorded 252 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with Denver (2018-21) and Seattle (2022).

The former Vol played in the NFC wild card game last season with the Seahawks.

Johnson came to Tennessee from Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Georgia.

Roster Moves | We have signed LB A.J. Johnson, waived LB Mike Rose and waived/injured S Myles Dorn. pic.twitter.com/R3IPPULvTS — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire